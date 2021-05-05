Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $106.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $204.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.07.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

