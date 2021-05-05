Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 129.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,508 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.7% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $652,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.44.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $2.56 on Wednesday, hitting $108.67. 586,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,677,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.52 billion, a PE ratio of -17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

