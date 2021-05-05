Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Buys 662 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,431,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,985,000 after buying an additional 373,301 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after buying an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,108,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,816,000 after purchasing an additional 33,952 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR stock opened at $114.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Insiders sold a total of 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Bank of America cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

