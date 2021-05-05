Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Trims Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.00.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 271.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENLC. UBS Group raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

