Chiliz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $596.83 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chiliz has a market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $596.83 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00084182 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.96 or 0.00068533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.87 or 0.00828317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00101358 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,309.33 or 0.09339778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00044751 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CRYPTO:CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,355,378 coins. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Chiliz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

