China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Short Interest Up 23.6% in April

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the March 31st total of 7,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRJC opened at $10.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.53. China Finance Online has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $31.40.

Get China Finance Online alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Finance Online stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.42% of China Finance Online worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Finance Online Co Limited; together with its subsidiaries, provides web-based financial services in the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Hong Kong. The company operates through three segments: Commodities Brokerage Services; Online Financial Information and Advisory Service, and Other Related Services; and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for China Finance Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Finance Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.