Chronologic (DAY) Reaches Market Cap of $306,878.48

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 5th. Chronologic has a market capitalization of $306,878.48 and $122.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chronologic has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Chronologic

Chronologic (CRYPTO:DAY) is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,387,366 coins and its circulating supply is 1,179,486 coins. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Chronologic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars.

