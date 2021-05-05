Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) vs. Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Head to Head Contrast

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) and Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and Siyata Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chunghwa Telecom 16.25% 8.61% 6.64% Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A

2.8% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Siyata Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Chunghwa Telecom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chunghwa Telecom and Siyata Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chunghwa Telecom $6.81 billion 4.58 $1.10 billion $1.39 28.96 Siyata Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Chunghwa Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Siyata Mobile.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Chunghwa Telecom and Siyata Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chunghwa Telecom 0 0 0 0 N/A Siyata Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Siyata Mobile has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.38%. Given Siyata Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Siyata Mobile is more favorable than Chunghwa Telecom.

Summary

Chunghwa Telecom beats Siyata Mobile on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators. It also provides mobile; HiNet Internet, data communication, and cloud; application value-added and Internet data center; international long distance telephone, leased line, and data; and satellite services. In addition, the company distributes and sells mobile handsets, tablets, data cards, electronic materials, ICT products, and computing and business machinery equipment and software; designs, develops, produces, sells, and services semiconductor testing components, printed circuit boards, and electronic components and finished products, and automatic license plate recognition software and hardware products. Further, it offers property development and management; system, network, and communications integration; intelligent buildings and energy network; digital information supply and advertisement; property and liability insurance agency; family education; computing equipment installation; management consultancy; data processing; telecommunications engineering; Internet identify; and information and communication solution services. Additionally, the company engages in the investment; software design services, and internet contents production and play; motion picture production and distribution; and provision of energy saving solutions and international circuits, and services for electronic parts and machinery processed products. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users. In addition, it offers Uniden cellular signal boosters and accessories for homes, buildings, manufacturing facilities, and vehicles with poor cell coverage. The company serves cellular network operators and their dealers, as well as commercial vehicle technology distributors for fleets in Israel, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. Siyata Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

