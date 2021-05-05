Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Church & Dwight in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.27.

Shares of CHD opened at $89.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.07 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day moving average is $85.75.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $491,210,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,442,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,259 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,081,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,827,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,436,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,533,000 after buying an additional 74,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,485,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,458.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Craigie acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.26 per share, with a total value of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

