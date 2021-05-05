Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 86.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,736 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.07 and a one year high of $98.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

In other news, Director James Craigie purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,116.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

