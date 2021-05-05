CICC Research Initiates Coverage on LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Research analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.
Shares of LX stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
LexinFintech Company Profile
LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.
