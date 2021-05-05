CICC Research Initiates Coverage on LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Research analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Shares of LX stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

See Also: Trade Deficit

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit