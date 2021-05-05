CICC Research Initiates Coverage on LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX)

Research analysts at CICC Research began coverage on shares of LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Shares of LX stock opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.81. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

