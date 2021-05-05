Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.34

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and traded as low as $2.05. Cidara Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 572,076 shares changing hands.

CDTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cidara Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a market cap of $100.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.25). Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 662.48% and a negative return on equity of 165.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 million. Analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,776 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 46,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,857 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,252 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 20,293 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Cidara Therapeutics by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares during the period. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.