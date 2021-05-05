Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.69

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $70.69 and last traded at $70.67, with a volume of 2527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.16.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $47.22.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Insiders have sold a total of 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

