Cipher Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One Cipher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cipher has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a market cap of $88,868.35 and approximately $99,590.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.

HEX (HEX) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00069438 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003192 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

