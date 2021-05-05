CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Down 17.8% in April

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,900 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the March 31st total of 418,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

NYSE:CIR traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $35.67. 299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,386. CIRCOR International has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $719.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.65.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $90,651.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $160,848.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,953 shares in the company, valued at $861,874.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter worth $260,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

