Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Downgrades Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Electro Optic Systems (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EOPSF. Citigroup lowered Electro Optic Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered Electro Optic Systems to a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Electro Optic Systems stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Electro Optic Systems has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $4.06.

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, microwave communications, and electro-optic fire control systems. It operates through Defense, Space, and Communication segments. The Defense segment develops, manufactures, and markets fire control, surveillance, and weapon systems to military customers.

