Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.09). Citius Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.31).

CTXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ CTXR opened at $2.39 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $197,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. Freed Investment Group bought a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

