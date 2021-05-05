Clarius Group LLC Acquires 17,327 Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) by 140.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,327 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 249,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on MUFG shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $6.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.