Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 498,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,547,000 after acquiring an additional 219,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $626,124.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,563,061.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DVA shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.00.

Shares of DVA opened at $123.36 on Wednesday. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.30 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.94.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. Analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

