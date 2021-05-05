Clarius Group LLC Takes Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $1,177,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 37,948 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $47.20 and a 1-year high of $79.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.66.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OTIS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.