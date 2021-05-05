Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Issues Earnings Results

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.78. 332,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.89. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $402,474.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.