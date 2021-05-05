Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CLH stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.78. 332,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,102. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.89. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Twohig sold 4,557 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $402,474.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,206,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,870 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Earnings History for Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH)

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit