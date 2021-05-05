Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 110.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.85 on Monday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. Research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 635,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth about $300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.