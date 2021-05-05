Clever DeFi 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $107,593.00 (CLVA)

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be purchased for $5.58 or 0.00009810 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Clever DeFi has traded down 51.6% against the US dollar. Clever DeFi has a total market cap of $3.55 million and $107,593.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00069482 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.86 or 0.00270541 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004116 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $659.69 or 0.01159974 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031518 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.15 or 0.00744059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,826.43 or 0.99922042 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 638,063 coins and its circulating supply is 635,955 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Buying and Selling Clever DeFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

