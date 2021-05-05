CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $47.85 and last traded at $47.81, with a volume of 886 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 5.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CNA Financial by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,611,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,770,000 after purchasing an additional 470,241 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $16,315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after acquiring an additional 192,798 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,898,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,814,000 after acquiring an additional 163,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $4,467,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

