CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,808,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,515,613. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

