Codexis (CDXS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Codexis to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Codexis has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. On average, analysts expect Codexis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $20.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDXS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $755,200 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

