Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity to Buy

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $10.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Noble Financial cut Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE:CDE traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. 56,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,741,983. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.55 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total value of $129,300.00. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,078,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 72,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Coeur Mining by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

