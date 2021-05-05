Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.900-4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.80 billion-$18.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.81 billion.Cognizant Technology Solutions also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.90-4.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.39.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.46. 4,088,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,177. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.