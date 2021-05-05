Cohu (COHU) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU):

5/4/2021 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

5/3/2021 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

4/30/2021 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $74.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Cohu was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

4/14/2021 – Cohu had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Cohu was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

NASDAQ COHU traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,444. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.39 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,719,766.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cohu by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

