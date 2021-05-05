Colliers Securities Weighs in on Brightcove Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brightcove in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Brightcove’s FY2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BCOV. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $14.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $574.17 million, a P/E ratio of -38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.09.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Brightcove’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in Brightcove by 134.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,940 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Brightcove by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Tsedal Neeley bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

