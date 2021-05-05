Colony Capital (CLNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Colony Capital to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 58.61% and a negative net margin of 146.26%. On average, analysts expect Colony Capital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLNY stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.27. Colony Capital has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $7.22.

CLNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Colony Capital from $4.25 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Colony Capital Company Profile

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

Earnings History for Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

