Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Colony Credit Real Estate Inc. is a commercial real estate credit REIT. It focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and net lease real estate investments predominantly in the United States. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc., formerly known as Colony NorthStar Credit Real Estate Inc., is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock opened at $8.57 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. Analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

