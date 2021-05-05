Comerica Bank Boosts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 228,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 10,785 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $13,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 31,115,223 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,563,540,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in eBay by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,125,914 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,061,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of eBay by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $937,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,141,163 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $459,344,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in eBay by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $395,934,000 after purchasing an additional 470,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $57.69 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. The stock has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

