Comerica Bank Has $14.32 Million Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Dover worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $9,652,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 79.6% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 41,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $151.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.19. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.91.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 33.39%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

