Comerica Bank Increases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 23,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 9,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $77.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $78.87.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

