Comerica Bank Sells 17,321 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.21% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $15,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,967,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,428,000 after buying an additional 1,092,795 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,333,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,797,000 after purchasing an additional 316,473 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,924,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,059.9% in the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 310,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 296,537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $61.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $55.43.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.