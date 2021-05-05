Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Commercial Vehicle Group supplies interior systems, vision safety solutions and other cab-related products for the global commercial vehicle market, including the heavy-duty (Class 8) truck market, the construction market and other specialized transportation markets. The company’s products include suspension seat systems, interior trim systems, such as instrument and door panels, headliners, cabinetry and floor systems, mirrors, wiper systems, controls and switches specifically designed for applications in commercial vehicle cabs. “

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.50.

CVGI opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.70 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 226,889 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.