Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) PT Raised to $78.00 at Lake Street Capital

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CVLT traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.59. 2,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,991. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $72.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -105.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock worth $530,963. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth $124,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 360.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.