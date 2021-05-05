Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CBD. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of CBD opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3997 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter worth about $190,000.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

