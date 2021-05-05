Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, UBS Group raised Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

ELP stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $6.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 29.1% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

