Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Announces $0.12 Annual Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of SID traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. 249,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,236. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.55. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

