Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Announces $0.12 Annual Dividend

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) announced an annual dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.
Shares of SID traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.32. 249,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,093,236. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67 and a beta of 1.86.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.55. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
