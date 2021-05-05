COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

Shares of CMPS opened at $34.78 on Monday. COMPASS Pathways has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $42.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 468.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

