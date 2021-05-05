Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%.

NASDAQ:CNCE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 459,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $27,545.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,153 shares in the company, valued at $337,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $97,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

