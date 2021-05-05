Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%.

NASDAQ:CNCE traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 459,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $126.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

In other news, insider Jeffrey A. Munsie sold 3,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $27,545.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,153 shares in the company, valued at $337,839.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $97,056.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 808,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,292 shares of company stock worth $168,880. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?

Earnings History for Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit