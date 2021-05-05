Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in April

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,504,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 1,832,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 366.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Concordia Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Concordia Financial Group has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

