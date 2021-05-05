Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Down 17.9% in April

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,504,100 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the March 31st total of 1,832,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 366.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Concordia Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Concordia Financial Group has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $4.10.

Concordia Financial Group Company Profile

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit and loan products. The company also provides securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Concordia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concordia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit