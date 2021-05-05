Conflux Network (CFX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.64 Million

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. During the last week, Conflux Network has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $750.86 million and $12.64 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00001623 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,824.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.79 or 0.05898489 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $340.06 or 0.00609158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,182.62 or 0.02118459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $76.43 or 0.00136908 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.15 or 0.00716808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.00673200 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.00467892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004498 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 828,898,702 coins. The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Conflux Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

