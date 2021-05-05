Connectus Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 25,907 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 25,907 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. NIKE accounts for about 0.4% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 7.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 613,433 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $81,519,000 after buying an additional 41,213 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.1% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,681 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,210,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in NIKE by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, WT Wealth Management lifted its position in NIKE by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 11,172 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $133.02. 255,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,455,826. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $147.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

