ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Decreased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,746 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ConocoPhillips worth $13,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 200.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.45.

Shares of COP opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

