ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share by the energy producer on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

ConocoPhillips has increased its dividend payment by 59.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. ConocoPhillips has a dividend payout ratio of 58.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ConocoPhillips to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 191.1%.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $54.88. 260,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,560,423. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $61.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.97. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.52, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

