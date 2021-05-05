Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,296,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,695,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,960 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,014,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,664 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $215,203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,148,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,516,000 after acquiring an additional 49,557 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

ED stock opened at $78.12 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.56 and a twelve month high of $83.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

