Constellation Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.15 Million (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Constellation has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a market cap of $98.28 million and $3.15 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Constellation coin can currently be bought for $0.0776 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00083300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00068996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.28 or 0.00812691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00099148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,362.87 or 0.09387383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a coin. It launched on May 24th, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 coins. The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

